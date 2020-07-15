WOOD, Ross William Edgar It is with great sadness that we announce Ross' passing on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 81. He joins his dear first wife Carole. He is deeply missed by his second wife Eleanor, his children, Joan (Jeff), Jeff (Sarah), Brian, Allan (Nicole); his grandchildren, Carina, Keegan, Andrew, Matthew, Quin and Georgia; and his brother Robin (Sharon). He was predeceased by his brother Ian (Joan). Ross had many interests which he shared with his family and friends, whether it was leading hikes on the Bruce Trail, taking to the ice for a game of curling, playing bridge or building wooden toys in his workshop. Those who knew Ross recognized the enjoyment he got from these activities and will always appreciate the time they had to share them with him. Born on November 14, 1938, in Toronto, Ross spent his childhood and school years in Richvale and Richmond Hill, and his adult years in Thornhill and Brampton. Upon graduating from Thornhill Secondary School, he studied to become a Chartered Accountant and worked at Price Waterhouse and Cadillac Fairview. In 2000, he retired from his position, Vice President, Taxation with Cadillac Fairview. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private celebration of Ross' life will take place on Friday, July 17th, at Elgin Mills Cemetery & Funeral Centre. If so desired and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Bruce Trail Conservancy in Ross' memory at https://brucetrail.org
/donations/donate. For further information and online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca