PETERS, ROSS WILLIAM Of Oliphant, suddenly at London Health Sciences Centre, London, on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Pereira) and Evelyn Peters; father of Jamie; brother of Mary Catherine (Michael Lang) and Loretta Gosse; and brother-in-law of Noah Gosse. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Bill and Marjorie. Please join family for a Celebration of Life Gathering on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach, (519) 422-0041. Time of Sharing at 11 o'clock. Spring interment. Donations and email condolences may be expressed online at whitcroftfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 20, 2019