Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:45 AM Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 View Map Obituary

GOLINI, ROSSANA After a long battle with COPD, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, with her family by her side. Survived by her husband Paolo for the last sixty years. Loving mother to Paul and his wife Sharan. Cherished Nonna to Luca, Marco and Matteo. Dear sister to Anna Stefanucci and sister-in-law Sandra and her late husband Antonio Stefanucci. Best friend to Lorenzo Lorenzini. Our family sends its most heartfelt thanks to the team in ICU at Toronto Western Hospital for their excellent care and her Physician Doctor Fabio Varlese. Many thanks to her caregivers Ofelia and her dedicated team for their support and care. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:45 a.m. Donations to either the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Association of the Order of Malta, 1247 Kilborn Place, Ottawa, ON K1H 6K9, Attn: The Hunger Patrol, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at



GOLINI, ROSSANA After a long battle with COPD, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, with her family by her side. Survived by her husband Paolo for the last sixty years. Loving mother to Paul and his wife Sharan. Cherished Nonna to Luca, Marco and Matteo. Dear sister to Anna Stefanucci and sister-in-law Sandra and her late husband Antonio Stefanucci. Best friend to Lorenzo Lorenzini. Our family sends its most heartfelt thanks to the team in ICU at Toronto Western Hospital for their excellent care and her Physician Doctor Fabio Varlese. Many thanks to her caregivers Ofelia and her dedicated team for their support and care. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 4 till 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:45 a.m. Donations to either the Alzheimer Society or Canadian Association of the Order of Malta, 1247 Kilborn Place, Ottawa, ON K1H 6K9, Attn: The Hunger Patrol, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 30, 2019

