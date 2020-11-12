1/
Rota Rudite (SIETNIEKS/HICKS) GEORGESCU
GEORGESCU (SIETNIEKS/HICKS), Rota Rudite August 2, 1941 - October 16, 2020 Rota was born in Latvia, but has called Toronto home since 1963 after immigrating from Germany. She will be greatly missed by her sons Andrew Cernowski and Adrian Georgescu, her grandsons Alex, Matthew and Sam, her sister Ilga Irbe, and friends. She had a difficult childhood growing up in worn torn Germany, with the added tragedy of losing her mother at the age of 12 and her father at the age of 14; however, she still managed to get the most out of life and was never a push over. In her later years, known as Rita Hicks, she gained spiritual and social comfort as a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. Matthew where services will be held on Friday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m. (3159 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough).

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
