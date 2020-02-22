|
MANTZAROLA-KARATSU, ROULA (STAVROULA) Reunited at last with her beloved husband, the late Peter Karatsu. Loving mother to John. Loving sister to John. Predeceased by her mother Eleftheria, father John and step-father Costa Aivalis. Step-mother to the late Wayne and Elaine. It is hard to encapsulate such an incredible life in such a small space. Those who knew her will remember what made her special in their hearts and minds. However, she would not have been able to get by in her later years without the help of her doctor and friend, Dr. Irene Polidoulis, her husband Jim, caregivers, Angela and Myriam, her ever faithful friend and nurse, Lindsey, and of course, Suzana; all of which was done under the caring direction of Opi Krecovzos of the CCAC. Roula will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., (416)423-1000, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at 10 a.m., on Monday, February 24, 2020. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice may be made in her memory. Directions and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca May Her Memory Be Eternal.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020