Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rowena Mary Isabel WATSON. View Sign





WATSON, Rowena Mary Isabel (nee NEAL) It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rowena Watson at the Trillium Hospital, Mississauga, Ontario, in the very early hours of February 22, 2019, just 28 days short of her 99th birthday. "In the eve of ebb-tide, she slipped her mooring and sailed away, to greet friends who have sailed before o'er the unknown sea to the unseen shore". Rowena was born March 21, 1920, in Collingwood, Nova Scotia. Her father was a clergyman and relocated to Ohio, US shortly after she was born. She was returned to New Brunswick for her university education, graduating from Mount Allison University. She then took a teaching position in Japan but was quickly evacuated to Perth Australia in December 1941 when Japan declared war on the British Empire and the US. There she met Thomas William Watson, a flying officer with the RCAF on loan to the RAF and RAAF, who himself was temporarily located in Perth after the Japanese invasion of Singapore. They married in March 1943 in Australia and happily shared 50 years together. Her husband passed away in October 1993. Rowena possessed an uncanny ability to impress people positively at first meeting and it was extremely rare for anyone to end the relationship or drift away even after the passage of many years. This ability was matched with a personal modesty that always placed the other person first, so that neither old nor new acquaintance ever felt overwhelmed by, but simply very comfortable in, her presence. These qualities were largely responsible for the immense size of her social network and the instant concern of all friends when any crisis occurred. This grand lady had an extraordinary love for and perception of both art and literature and these were a very significant aspect of her personality. She also had an awesome appreciation and love of all of God's creations. Her worldwide knowledge and love of birds and wildflowers inspired many - she found beauty in the simplest of things. Rowena lived her life with grace and determination. She will long be remembered by the very many lives that she touched and mentored over the years and we are all extremely thankful for the memories she has left with us. Rowena is survived by her son William (Bronnie), two grandchildren Ellen and Nathaniel, her brother Frederick Neal Jr. (Sarah), several nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many very close friends, all of whom loved her dearly. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, Mississauga. At Rowena's request, there will be no visitation. Cremation has already taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Trillium who provided special care as she prepared to slip her mooring. In lieu of memorial donations, Rowena would likely ask that you simply do something nice for a stranger and live your life abundantly. Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel

2180 Hurontario Street

Mississauga , ON L5B 1M8

(905) 279-7663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close