Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROWLAND DUNCAN GALBRAITH. View Sign Obituary

GALBRAITH, ROWLAND DUNCAN March 13, 1933 - May 26, 2019 Rowland was born in England in 1933, to parents Cecil and Amy (Billings) Galbraith. He was predeceased by his sister Joyce and his nephew David. Mourning Rowland's passing are his nieces Sandra and Clare and his nephews Martin and Steven. Rowland spent one year at Cambridge University before joining the Royal British Air Force in Egypt for three years. In the late 1950's, Rowland immigrated to Toronto, Canada and joined the staff at the Head Office of Imperial Oil. In 1967, Rowland met Ron who was his loving partner for fifty-two years. They enjoyed a wonderful life together like two pieces of a jigsaw puzzle that fit perfectly together. Rowland was a person of very creative abilities. His skills and creative sense were manifested in his cooking, woodworking, sculpting, painting and gardening. Also amongst his skills was Rowland's gift wrapping expertise. He was particularly adept at wrapping Christmas presents and his wrapping skills were enjoyed as much as the gift itself. The hallmark of Rowland's character was his willingness to share his skills with others. Rowland will be fondly remembered by good friends Arnice, Joe and Irene and Brian and Lyn. Rowland has been cremated and his ashes placed in an urn which will be joined by Ron's ashes when he passes. At that time the urn will be buried in the Taber family plot at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Scarborough.

Published in the Toronto Star on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close