1/1
ROY A. HILLIARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLIARD, ROY A. Retired employee with de havilland Aircraft Manufacturing after 44 years Peacefully at Simcoe Manor, Beeton, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Roy Hilliard, at the age of 90 years, beloved husband for 67 years of Jenny Hilliard (nee Lostchuck). Dear father of Cathy and Jack, Susan, Ellen and Chris. Loving grandfather of Neil, Dustin and Erin, Brendan and Maria; Allison and Marco, Jennifer and Max; Carl and Ashley, Eric and Michelle. Proud great-grandfather of Tyler, Leah, Charlie, Felix, Bea, and Wallace. Predeceased by his brothers Don and Murray. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, Bolton (905-857-2213). A private family graveside service was held at Nashville Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Egan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved