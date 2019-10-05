EVEREST, Roy Albert On September 15, 2019, Roy passed peacefully at the age of 86 at home, as he wanted, with his loving wife Sheila (nee Flanagan) of 63 years by his side. He is also survived by his loving sons Michael and Christopher, grandson Madison, granddaughters Jodi, Tanya, Danielle, Robyn, Victoria and Arieanna. He was a good, kind and generous man who will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Roy's way of telling a story and his many Roy-isms will carry on through those who laughed and were touched by him and his wit. We are comforted to know that he is still telling them wherever he is and I hope they are ready for him. The family would like to thank community home care and nursing for their kindness and compassion for Roy and his family during this time. A celebration of Roy's life will be held at a future date.

