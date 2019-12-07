Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY ALDERDICE. View Sign Obituary

ALDERDICE, ROY Kenneth Roy Alderdice (Roy) passed peacefully at home in his 79th year, surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy and heroic battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Cherished husband of 54 years to Sharie Alderdice (nee Bates), much loved Dad of Jennifer Alderdice Clements (Bill Clements) and John Alderdice (Julie Alderdice), dear Grampa of Bret, Nick, Jack and Sam, loving and supportive big brother of Gord and Ted Alderdice, adored son of the late Margaret and Bill Alderdice and beloved cousin, uncle, nephew and friend. As a Leader, Vice Principal, Coach, Author and a Gentleman, Roy had a profound influence on those around him. His fun-loving spirit, and great sense of humour translated to all of his professional, athletic and recreational pursuits. He was fiercely loyal to all Toronto Sports Teams, including the Don Mills Flyers and Newmarket Redmen that his grandsons play for. Roy enjoyed curling, card games, car rallies and crossword puzzles. He loved camping, cottaging and his many trips throughout Canada and abroad. Through it all he never failed to appreciate a Georgian Bay sunset! Roy lived a 'Hall of Fame' life and was known for his positive outlook, supportive nature, attentive listening ear and always making others a priority. He will be fondly remembered by all of his Fans for these and many other wonderful qualities, not to mention his vast ball cap collection! The family is grateful for the compassionate attention of the Sinai Health Palliative Care Team, Bayshore Health Care and the support and love of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year for friends of the family.

