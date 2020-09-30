1/1
GAZZOLA, ROY ANGELO November 1, 1937 - September 27, 2020 Roy Angelo Gazzola passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at 82 years of age in Tillsonburg, Ontario. Formerly of Mississauga, Ontario and Port St. Lucie, Florida. Loving husband and best friend of Linda (Krol). Stepfather to Blake Kazensky (Sandy) and "Grandpa Roy" to Jake Kazensky (Odette). Survived by his sisters Yolanda Barbisan and Irene Bowers, brother-in-law Larry Bowers and sister-in-law Debbie Krol. Predeceased by his parents Primo and Emma Gazzola and brother-in-law Don Barbisan. Caring uncle to nephews Glenn, Robert (Joy), and Matthew, and great-uncle to Andrew, Kyle and Christopher. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at Ostrander's Funeral Home Limited, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted by the family. Friends and relatives are invited to send tributes in memory of Roy to www.ostranders funeralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
