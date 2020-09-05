ROY ARMITAGE

ARMITAGE, ROY May 14, 1932 - August 31, 2020 After a courageous ten-year battle with Parkinson's disease, Roy died peacefully at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Born in Stockport, Cheshire, he was an avid mountain climber, cyclist and cricket player in his youth. Shortly after his arrival in Toronto in 1964, he met his wife Gert. They were married for 55 years. Known for his wry sense of humour, Roy did admirably well carrying on in his last few years, travelling to Australia and England to visit his daughters, Alison and Vanessa. He is survived by family in England, Canada, South Africa and Australia.



