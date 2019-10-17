POWELL, Roy Arthur November 3, 1927 – October 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Uncle Roy. Son of the late Alfred Richard Powell and late Mildred Powell (nee Hobcraft). Predeceased by siblings, Rene McConnell (Andy) New Zealand, Alf Powell (Irene), and George Powell (Susan). Born in Scotland and immigrated to Canada in 1952. A man of great integrity and great generosity, Roy made lifelong friends wherever he travelled. His life was well lived. He leaves to mourn him, nephews Andrew McConnell (Nora) New Zealand, Lawrence Powell, Calgary, Rick Powell (Mary) Stouffville and niece Debbie Blair (Don) Richmond Hill. Great-uncle of Jason, Robert and Jennifer. Funeral to be held at Highland Funeral Home – Scarborough Chapel (3280 Sheppard Ave. E., west of Warden Ave.) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Markhaven Nursing Home. Remembered with joy and love, missed with all our hearts

