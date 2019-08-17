BELL, ROY (BOYSIE) Boysie passed away quietly and peacefully, as he lived his life, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Aurora, Ontario, in his 99th year. He was the beloved husband of Nellie for 68 years, loving father of Ruth (Barry Ruttan), Dennis (Damie Cooper), Dale (Patti Ranalli), predeceased by Derek. Loving grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 10. Loving brother to 4 sisters and 5 brothers, survived by Hazel Sunderland, Hyacinth DaCosta and Kathleen Eaton Boysie will be greatly missed by family and friends. All are welcome to visit on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Ave. E. (west of Warden Ave.). Service in the Chapel 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Interment Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019