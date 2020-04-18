BUCKINGHAM, ROY "BUCK" WWII Veteran Peacefully on April 10, 2020, in his 97th year. Beloved Husband to the late Margaret. Loving Father to Lynn Tracey (Dwight), David (Wendy), Wayne (Keitha) and Daniel (Nancy). Caring Grandfather to 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff on K1W at Sunnybrook Veteran's Centre. Roy answered Canada's call when he was 18 and sacrificed the best years of his life in the service of his county. Buck was a very proud Veteran and longstanding member of the Royal Canadian Legion branches 57 and 226 and the ANAF Lambton 212. Roy delighted in spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. His quick wit and wry sense of humour made him easy to talk to and he was well known by the Green Lanes community until moving into Sunnybrook. It gave him great pride to be an original owner on a street where he helped build the houses and then spent over 65 years building a community with his family. He will be sorely missed. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Glendale Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.