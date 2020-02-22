Home

DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
WILLIAMS, ROY CHARLES In Loving Memory May 12, 1944 - February 8, 2020 Roy Charles Williams, 75, of Toronto, passed away peacefully in the hospital on February 8, 2020. Loved and missed, Roy is survived by his wife Lynn. Beloved father to Lesley and "Grandan" of Isaac and Simon. Brother to Keith (Doreen) and preceded in death by his brother Earl and sister-in-law Peggy. Roy will be missed by his brothers-in-law, Chris (Sue) and Paul, his nephews, Brian (Jennifer), Raymond and Robert, nieces, Heather (Kerry), Vicki, Becky and Ashley For those able to attend, family and friends are invited to the DEMARCO FUNERAL HOME "Keele Chapel", 3725 Keele St. (between Sheppard and Finch, 416-636-7027), on the 26th of February, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
