EDWICK, ROY (ENGLISH) August 21, 1932 - October 3, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Roy Edwick on October 3, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Bridget for 46 years and little brother to Kathleen McCoy (deceased), and the adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. After a long career at the TD Bank he retired to Niagara Falls and enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, golfing, traveling and relaxing in the warm weather. He will be forever loved and dearly missed. Celebration of his life will take place November 9, 2019, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., 5100 Dorchester Rd., Main floor, Niagara Falls.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019