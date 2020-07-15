NICHOLSON, ROY EDWIN SUTTON 1940 - 2020 On July 10, 2020, in his 79th year, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Roy Edwin Sutton Nicholson. Devoted husband, best friend and love of her life to late wife Shirley Diane (Fox) Nicholson. Loving father of Lori Kaminski and her husband Tim, Kelly Rodd and her husband Jim and Sheri Cabello and her husband Rodrigo. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Selena and Ethan Cabello. Roy loved life, being with his family, cottaging, fishing, shopping and auto racing. A private family interment will take place at the Meadowvale Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke foundation or a charity of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store