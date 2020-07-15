1/1
ROY EDWIN SUTTON NICHOLSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICHOLSON, ROY EDWIN SUTTON 1940 - 2020 On July 10, 2020, in his 79th year, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Roy Edwin Sutton Nicholson. Devoted husband, best friend and love of her life to late wife Shirley Diane (Fox) Nicholson. Loving father of Lori Kaminski and her husband Tim, Kelly Rodd and her husband Jim and Sheri Cabello and her husband Rodrigo. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Selena and Ethan Cabello. Roy loved life, being with his family, cottaging, fishing, shopping and auto racing. A private family interment will take place at the Meadowvale Cemetery, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke foundation or a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved