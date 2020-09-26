ROGERS, Roy H. December 22, 1929 - September 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Roy Rogers at home in Mississauga, on September 24th, after a courageous battle with COPD, at the age of 90. Loving husband of Wanda (nee Smith) for 67 years, his children Brenda (late Jody Friesner) and Gregory, grandchildren Samantha (Michael Bartoli) and Jessica (Sean Langen), and great-grandson Jace. Roy was predeceased by his brother Gerald and parents Hector and Dorothy (nee Boutilier). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy can be made to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store