HARDIE, ROY Roy James Alexander Hardie passed away suddenly at home, on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Age 82 years. Loving husband and best friend of Kerri Mutrie. Loving father of Sandra Heckel (Greg); Carolyn Hardie; Brenda Hardie (Brad Hogg); Colleen Hardie; James Hardie (Cecilia Chu); and Jennifer Hardie (Chris Neylan). Proud Grandpa of Marta, Caylen, Charlotte, Jessie, Owen, Kiefer, Brandon, Matthew, Evelyn, Liam and Finn. Dear brother-in-law of Marilyn and her husband Jack Mulkins. Fondly remembered by his nieces: Andrea and Lindsey and their families, other relatives, friends, and by his furry companion, Aideen. Friends will be received at the Logan Funeral Home, 81 James Street, Parry Sound (705-746-5855), on Friday, February 22nd, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. A Celebration of Roy's Life will take place in the Logan Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 22nd, at 11:30 a.m. Luncheon to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab at Guelph University www.gmagnottafoundation.com (cheques payable to G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases), or the Festival of the Sound (Music Scores program) www.festivalofthesound.ca/donate would be appreciated. To send an online condolence please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2019