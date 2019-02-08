HERRON, Roy Harry August 16, 1922 - February 3, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Hawthorn Woods Long Term Care at the age of 96. Loving husband of Jean Herron. Father of Roy (predeceased), John (Sue) and Veronica (William Warne). Grandfather to Roy, Grace, Kaitlin, Cecily and Hannah and great-grandfather to Issac. Brother to Shirley and predeceased by sisters Joan, Enid and Doreen and brothers Jack and William. Funeral Service to be held on February 16th at Cheltenham United Church, 14309 Creditview Road, Cheltenham, Ontario. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m., followed by refreshments. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019