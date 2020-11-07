1/1
Roy Joseph ROBINSON
ROBINSON, Roy Joseph (Co Proprietor Thornlea Farms, Brooklin, formerly of Thornhill) Passed away at his home in Oshawa with his family by his side on Wednesday November 4, 2020, at the age of 77. Much loved husband of Susan for 48 years. Most cherished Dad of Heather Brazier and her husband Nick of Oshawa and Vicki Carson and her husband Scott of Newtonville. Adored poppa of Ben and Ella. Roy is survived by his brother Bill Robinson and his wife Sharon of Brooklin and fondly remembered by his nieces Dawn and her husband Ken and Rebecca and her partner Gil. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday. A Private family service will be held in the Barnes Chapel Saturday afternoon. Roy will be laid to rest at Groveside Cemetery Brooklin. In memory of Roy, memorial donations to Brooklin United Church or Lakeridge Health Oshawa (Cancer Care) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Memorial Funeral Home Ltd. 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby, ON 905-655-3662. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com Covid 19 protocols will be closely followed inside and outside the building.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Memorial Funeral Home
5295 Thickson Road North
Whitby, ON L1M 1W9
(905) 655-3662
