ONYSCHUK, ROY It is with profound sadness that the family of Roy Onyschuk announces his passing, in his 86th year, from the complications of COVID-19, with his daughter Bonnie by his side. Son of the late Mike and Anne Onyschuk, he leaves to mourn his cherished family, Ann his wife of 62 years, his daughters Caryl (Glenn) and Bonnie (Andrew) and son Greg (Michelle), 7 grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), Courtney (Matthew) and Connor, Meghan and Cameron and Emma and Grace and his great-grandson Jack. He was brother to Don, deceased (Olga) and Ted (Donna) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born in Toronto, he attended Bloor Collegiate, McMaster University and the University of Toronto. He was a career executive with The Consumer's Gas Co, later Enbridge, and upon retirement continued consulting in South America and the Far East. He was community minded and was Past President of the Barrie Rotary Club. Roy commanded a room with his big, engaging personality, always had time for everyone and made you feel the centre of his attention. He refused to be brought down by his Parkinson's diagnosis and was regularly exercising, continuing with his weekly golf games at Scarlett Woods up until a few years ago and dealing with the disease progression with grace, dignity and humour. He travelled the world with Ann and loved walking in History's footsteps. Many people are the fortunate benefactors of his wood working talents. His greatest joy were his grandchildren and great-grandson - he was their number 1 cheerleader. We are forever grateful for the loving care he received at Woodhall Park over the past 2 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. When it is safe to gather again, a well deserved celebration of life will be planned.