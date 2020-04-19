PARDY, ROY November 11, 1937 - April 10, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our father Roy on Friday, April 10, 2020. Loving Father to John and Roger (Barbara) Pardy and step-father to Pat and Julie McMullan. Roy died peacefully at his home. Dad was born and raised in New Zealand until the grand old age of 16, at which he then began his worldwide adventure, eventually landing him in Canada. He met Noella Gagnon in Montreal and together they ventured to Toronto to raise a family. His death was preceded by his parents Phyllis and Royston and his sister June Leslie (Jim) but he is survived by his much loved siblings Jocelyn (Nigel), Jackie (Bruce) and Phillip (Magarita) and their families. Our parents later separated and both re-married. Our father married Verla, who succumbed to a battle with Alzheimer's years ago. Roy was the most dedicated fan of his grandkids Brayden, Kylie and Connor and his step-grandkids Francis, Martin and Daniel. He will be sadly missed by all, but by no one more than his devoted companion Margaret Young. The sun rose and set for the pair of them, and unfortunately my father won their "little race". Dad was a trailblazer, an entrepreneur and a person who gave back to his community donating over 4500 hours over 17 years of volunteering at Trillium Health Partners. His gift of piano playing at all the Trillium Hospitals and a flurry of retirement homes across the city brought endless joy, and touched the hearts of many. He will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, so that his extended family, friends, and colleagues may pay their respects.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.