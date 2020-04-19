ROY PARDY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PARDY, ROY November 11, 1937 - April 10, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our father Roy on Friday, April 10, 2020. Loving Father to John and Roger (Barbara) Pardy and step-father to Pat and Julie McMullan. Roy died peacefully at his home. Dad was born and raised in New Zealand until the grand old age of 16, at which he then began his worldwide adventure, eventually landing him in Canada. He met Noella Gagnon in Montreal and together they ventured to Toronto to raise a family. His death was preceded by his parents Phyllis and Royston and his sister June Leslie (Jim) but he is survived by his much loved siblings Jocelyn (Nigel), Jackie (Bruce) and Phillip (Magarita) and their families. Our parents later separated and both re-married. Our father married Verla, who succumbed to a battle with Alzheimer's years ago. Roy was the most dedicated fan of his grandkids Brayden, Kylie and Connor and his step-grandkids Francis, Martin and Daniel. He will be sadly missed by all, but by no one more than his devoted companion Margaret Young. The sun rose and set for the pair of them, and unfortunately my father won their "little race". Dad was a trailblazer, an entrepreneur and a person who gave back to his community donating over 4500 hours over 17 years of volunteering at Trillium Health Partners. His gift of piano playing at all the Trillium Hospitals and a flurry of retirement homes across the city brought endless joy, and touched the hearts of many. He will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, so that his extended family, friends, and colleagues may pay their respects.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved