PAUL, ROY Joseph "Roy" Paul, of Point Clark, passed away at the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, Kincardine with his beloved wife, Marilyn, family, and Rocky by his side on Monday, December 16, 2019 in his 87th year. Cherished father of Michael (Monika) Paul, Gayle (Merv) Buck and William Paul. Roy was predeceased by beloved sons, Patrick and James Paul. Roy's brother Bruce Paul, sister Patricia Baker and the many members of his extended family will carry fond memories of him forever. Marilyn and her family will sorely miss him. Visitation will take place at the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home, Kincardine, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Final resting place, Pine River United Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to World Animal Protection Canada or the Kincardine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Portrait and memorial online at daveylinklaterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 20, 2019