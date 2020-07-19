RAWLUK, ROY Roy Rawluk passed away surrounded by his loved ones, on the morning of July 16, 2020, after his courageous 10-month battle with cancer. Beloved husband to Joan, hero to his children Kimberly, Kevin and Krista, and partner-in-crime with his brother Bob, Roy was dedicated to his family and leaves behind a proud legacy of over 45 years of public service as a police officer. He will be remembered for his fighting-spirit, unfailing kindness and endless generosity. But he will also be remembered for his inquisitive nature, sometimes questionable navigation skills and his relentless pursuit of the perfect dessert. Above all, Roy's family remembers him as a man who gave his absolute all to his family and friends, to his job and to anyone who was lucky enough to meet him on one of his many adventures. Roy will be missed more than words can express. In recognition of the exceptional care he received, Roy's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sunnybook's Odette Cancer Centre in his memory: https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute