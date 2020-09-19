TAYLOR, Roy Stephenson April 26, 1928 - September 14, 2020 Our family is heartbroken to report the passing of Roy Stephenson Taylor on September 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Beth Taylor (nee Cook) for 70 years. Beloved father of Shirley and Ted Madden and Bob and Donna Taylor; devoted Poppy to Steph and Taylor Madden, Dani and Chad Beechey, Ashley and Greg Oosterom and Brad and Danielle Taylor; and great-grandfather to Mackenzie Madden, Cassidy and Max Beechey, Rory and Teagan Taylor. Roy loved dogs and children of all ages and working on his antique cars. He will be missed by the thousands of young people he influenced as a teacher, church youth leader at RUYAC and SSYAC and as a minor hockey coach. He will be remembered as one of the kindest, most compassionate and loving people in the world and also for his wry sense of humour. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Roy's life will take place at a later date when we can gather together to remember him fondly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy's name to Operation Smile Canada. "Hey Poppy! How are you doing?" – "I'm perfect!"



