STROTHER, Roy Passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Pauline, much-loved dad to Sandy (Bruce) and Paul (Lesley) and best granddad ever to Curtis, Amanda, Kevin and Connor. Roy is survived by his sister Patricia and brother Michael. Roy was born and raised in Leeds, England, where as a teenager, he explored the world with the Merchant Navy. Shortly after returning from sea and ready to settle down, Roy met his wife of 55 years, Pauline. Determined to create and provide the best opportunity for themselves and their new family, Roy and Pauline made the courageous decision and immigrated to Canada in 1966. Within a short time, Roy became a member of the Toronto (Scarborough) Fire Department where he spent the next 34 years protecting life and property and attaining the rank of District Chief. Roy's greatest strength was his quick wit, sense of humour, story telling and ability to make his friends and family laugh. If Roy wasn't laughing and joking with his friends and family, he could be found on the golf course or his woodworking shop. A celebration of Roy's life will be held later when we can gather and remember him properly. In lieu of flowers, donations to either Stronach Cancer Care Centre or Southlake Heart & Stroke Foundation (PACE) would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Strother family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 5, 2020.