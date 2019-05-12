COLEMAN, Roy Stuart Edward April 11, 1928 – May 10, 2019 Born in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, Roy immigrated to Canada in his early 20s but was always the quintessential Brit. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret (nee Bleue), Roy is survived by his loving children and partners, Judy and Paul and Steve and Rebecca, and his adored granddaughter, Mackenzie. Roy enjoyed a long career in the corrugated industry and was happiest spending time with family and friends, reading a good book, going to the theatre, watching virtually any sport, or sipping a martini. A private family service has already taken place. A donation in his name to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019