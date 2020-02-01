|
SUGDEN, ROY February 12, 1935 - January 27, 2020 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on January 27, 2020. A friend since the age 5, and loving husband for 62 years, of Mona (Clegg). Predeceased by beloved daughter Gill (Andy) Hajer. Much loved by his children, Carol Hayles, Michael (Conni) Sugden; son-in-law David Hayles; grandchildren, Crystal Lowes and Rachel Garcia; Spencer, Shannon and Caitlin Hayles; Garrett, Austin, Hannah and Carter Sugden; and great-grandchildren, Cyara Lowes, and Malaki, Dante and Milani Garcia. Born and raised in Yorkshire, England, Roy was the only child of Herbert and Lily Sugden, who were passionate about his education, providing a strong foundation and teaching him the importance of hard work, values and integrity. Roy embodied these values, moved with Mona and the family to Canada in 1974 to build upon a career with Rowntree Mackintosh, which culminated with him being the President of the North America franchise (forever humble, he would not like this success being included here, but it is one of which we are all proud of, and inspired by, and hence warrants a mention). He never wavered in his commitment to the values instilled by his parents, speaking up for who and what he believed in, leaving an indelible mark on those he touched by always doing what he felt was right, and all the while taking advantage of the opportunities he had to enjoy life and make an impact on those whose paths he crossed. Many thanks to all who have cared for and supported him over the last few months, especially the fabulous team at Amica Oakville, and the caring staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Friends are invited to join Mona and the family to remember and celebrate Roy's life at Glen Abbey Golf Club at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 8th. In lieu of flowers, donations to Halton Women's Place would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
