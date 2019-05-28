BOEHNERT, ROY VERNON Passed away suddenly at his Orangeville home on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Betty for 63 wonderful years. Loving father of Carolyn (Randy) Brack and Maryellen (Bill) Bayer. Devoted Papa of Ryan (Allison), Christopher Roy, Justin, Alexandra and Courtney. Lovingly remembered by his sister Eileen (Bob) Zeltner, sister-in-law Doreen and predeceased by his brother Herb. Roy will also be greatly missed by his numerous relatives, many friends and especially his little dog Benji. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Ontario SPCA - Orangeville, or Westminster United Church, Orangeville, would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019