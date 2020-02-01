|
|
LALL, MSc, PhD, ROYSTON MONTGOMERY Peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, on January 30, 2020, at Trilogy Long Term Care. Predeceased by his wife Sunita. Loving father to Nigel, Bryan, Rosemarie Nadira (Leo), Nadia (Joe) and Sonyalisa (Michel). Wonderful Grandpa to Michaela, Rohan, Sanjay, Christian, Selina, Damiana, Jacqueline, Kaamila, Rachel, Sébastien and Stéphane. Royston will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the care and love that the staff at Trilogy Home gave to our father and family. Memorial Visitation to be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Sunday, February 9th from 1 - 3 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine Fundamental Science Research would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020