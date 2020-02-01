Home

MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
More Obituaries for ROYSTON MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROYSTON MONTGOMERY Ph.D.

ROYSTON MONTGOMERY Ph.D. Obituary
LALL, MSc, PhD, ROYSTON MONTGOMERY Peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90, on January 30, 2020, at Trilogy Long Term Care. Predeceased by his wife Sunita. Loving father to Nigel, Bryan, Rosemarie Nadira (Leo), Nadia (Joe) and Sonyalisa (Michel). Wonderful Grandpa to Michaela, Rohan, Sanjay, Christian, Selina, Damiana, Jacqueline, Kaamila, Rachel, Sébastien and Stéphane. Royston will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the care and love that the staff at Trilogy Home gave to our father and family. Memorial Visitation to be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, on Sunday, February 9th from 1 - 3 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, donations to University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine Fundamental Science Research would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
