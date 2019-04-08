McINTYRE, Ruaridh Callum James It is with profound sadness that the family of Ruaridh McIntyre announces his sudden, unexpected passing. On Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 50 years, Ruaridh departed our world and passed away peacefully surrounded by love and family. Ruaridh will be forever remembered by his husband, Benjamin Clancy; his recently deceased mother Valerie; his father James; his sister Fiona; his extended family and many, many friends. Born in Toronto on August 15, 1968, Ruaridh followed the beat of his own drum all his life. Ruaridh's vivid energy and boundless enthusiasm for life is a loss to us all and he will be forever missed. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th. The service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 8, 2019