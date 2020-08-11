1/1
RUBIN BUSUTTIL
BUSUTTIL, RUBIN 1930 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Rubin Busuttil announces his passing on August 6, 2020, in his 89th year. Loving husband of the late Joyce (Gardner). Rubin will be lovingly remembered by his children, Kathie (Doug) Jamieson, Paul (Mary), Jim (Christine) and Michael (Sonia); and grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, William and Katerina; extended family and friends. Born and raised in Zabbar, Malta, Rubin immigrated to Toronto where he met and married Joyce, who was the love of his life. For over 65 years, they worked tirelessly to make a happy home for their children, raise their grandchildren and help others. Rubin enjoyed laughing, gardening, attending church, good food, and spending time with friends and family. In his final years, his quiet strength allowed him to face challenges with dignity and grace, and fully appreciate the gift of life. He will be dearly missed. A private funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home in Thornhill, Ontario, followed by urn entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.catholic-cemeteries.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rubin can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation at sunnybrook.ca/foundation

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
