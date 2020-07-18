GUNRAJ, RUBY ANGELA NORMA September 23, 1938 - July 11, 2020 Ruby passed away after a very long and difficult illness. Her last several weeks were spent receiving care at Trenton Memorial Hospital. She was very grateful for all of the telephone calls and efforts by her family to show support. Ruby grew up in British Guyana and as a young woman with children, she courageously left her country and moved to Canada in 1964. She felt strongly that life would be better for her family. She eventually moved to Toronto and went to work for the Government of Ontario. Ruby pursued her career in the Ontario Government for many years while taking college night classes. She eventually earned a certificate in accounting from Ryerson University and was very proud of her hard-won accomplishment. Among the most important things for my mother was education, hard work, saving and a belief in Jesus and the Holy Faith. She instilled these things into her children. She was immensely proud of her children but had really profound happiness with her three grandchildren. She lived to see all three of them graduate from University. Ruby's life was not all hard work. There was time for work friendships, talking to her very large extended family, gardening and most of all her love of music. My mother pursued her interest in music for many years. She took vocal lessons at the Royal Conservatory of Music and sang in her church. Her solo career culminated in a Christmas concert delivered to the Premier of Ontario at Queen's Park. My mother was so many things. A task master, moral compass, avid gardener and musician. Most importantly she was a caring, hard-working parent who believed in her children. I would like to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for my mother throughout her very long and difficult illness. A special thanks must go to Jean, my wife and my son and daughters. Without their help and support we could not have managed this difficult time. Sadly, there will be no Funeral Service due to COVID restrictions. My mother had so many friends and family members that would want to celebrate her life and mourn her passing. Instead there will be a celebration of life later this year when (hopefully) social restrictions are lifted and all of her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends can attend. Please make a donation to The Salvation Army, in lieu of flowers. Your kind condolences can be placed on her Facebook Page. Ruby is survived by her two sons Andrew and Steve. Stephen's family includes his wife Jean and their 3 children Gregory, who is married to Kimi. Ruby also has two granddaughters, Stephanie and Elizabeth.



