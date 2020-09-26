RUBY CRONE

CRONE, RUBY Peacefully passed away at Country Home Care, Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday, September 23, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of late Murray Crone. Loving mother of late Terry, Doug (Carla) and Scott (Saleena). Proud grandma of Jennifer (Marshall), Emma (Michael); Dean, Joshua (Hana); and Kayla. Cherished great grandma of Isha, Jasper and Maeve. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Albert Cemetery. In Ruby's memory, donations may be to the Alzheimer Society of York Region. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com