1/
RUBY CRONE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRONE, RUBY Peacefully passed away at Country Home Care, Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday, September 23, 2020 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of late Murray Crone. Loving mother of late Terry, Doug (Carla) and Scott (Saleena). Proud grandma of Jennifer (Marshall), Emma (Michael); Dean, Joshua (Hana); and Kayla. Cherished great grandma of Isha, Jasper and Maeve. A private graveside service was held at Mt. Albert Cemetery. In Ruby's memory, donations may be to the Alzheimer Society of York Region. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved