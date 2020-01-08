Home

Glendale Visitation Centre
1810 Albion Road
Etobicoke, ON M9W 5T1
(416) 675-9489
RUBY ELIDE FRANCHIN

(nee ARAMINI) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Trillium Health Centre – Mississauga at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Ermes Franchin. Beloved mother to Marina (Dwayne), Cathy and Suzanne (Paul). Cherished Nonna to Alexandra (Ryan), Matthew, Kathleen, Emily and Bis-Nonna to Kenna and Eleanor. Dear sister to Rina Mascarin. Predeceased by sisters Nilma and Noemi. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by many family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home & Cemetery (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, ON – corner of Hwy. 27 and Albion Rd.), 416-679-1803, on Friday, January 10th from 6-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Glendale Chapel. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020
