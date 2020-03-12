Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUBY BLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUBY ELSIE BLAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUBY ELSIE BLAIR Obituary
BLAIR, RUBY ELSIE (nee WHEELER) Surrounded by her loving family, Ruby Elsie Blair (Wheeler) passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband, Captain John Wesley Haines (d.1946) and husband Donald H. Blair (d.1987). Beloved Mother of John Haines (Kathy), Marilyn Plunkett (d.1997), Nancy Haines, and Susan Kirby (Ken, d.2015). Precious Grandmother of Mike Bell, Wendy Smalley (Rob), Cindy Haines (Steve Koprla, d.2014), Sherri Haines and John Haines. Cherished Great-Grandmother of Aaron Bell, David Bell, Monica Spears (Lee), Danielle Oudesluys (Ryan), Robert Greenhalgh (Joanna), Amber Koprla, Rebecca Smalley (Kyle), Tanner Smalley, Brandon Engelage (d. 2009) and Brett Engelage (Tamara). Treasured Great-Great-Grandmother of Madison (Matt), Linzi, Alexa, Lily, Quinn, and Rosie. Ruby immensely loved her family, her friends, her garden, and a good game of Bingo. She was proud to be a 65 year member of the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies' Auxiliary Branch 426, Newmarket. If so desired, donations to the Veterans Poppy Fund Branch 426 would be appreciated. We invite you to celebrate a life well lived at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Sunday, March 15th. Visitation will take place from 12 Noon to 2 p.m., with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com "Goodnight, Duchess"
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -