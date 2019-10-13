HALIBURTON, RUBY (nee ATTREE) Peacefully at Port Perry Place, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Roy Haliburton. Much loved mother of Heather Haliburton-Smith (Bob), Harris Haliburton (Wanda) and Tom Haliburton (Denise Doucet). Devoted grandmother of Jason Haliburton, Devon Smith and Kari Haliburton. Dear sister of Thelma (predeceased), Bill (predeceased), Mildred, Pat, Doris, Joan and Gail (predeceased). Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Ruby's life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the home of her daughter Heather, in Port Perry. For directions, please contact Heather by email [email protected] or by phone 905-435-7728. As per Ruby's wishes, the family respectfully decline flowers and will instead be planting trees in Ruby's honour. If desired, donations may be made to Covenant House Toronto (https://covenanthousetoronto.ca/how-to-help/). To recognize Ruby's love and respect of nature, her children encourage you to plant a tree in her memory. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 13, 2019