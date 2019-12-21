HILL, RUBY January 6, 1922 – December 18, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Gordon R. Hill, Captain Retired. Survived by daughter Marilyn and her husband Victor Swatheridge and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation at the PAUL O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy), from 12 noon on Monday, January 6, 2020 until the time of the Service in our Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019