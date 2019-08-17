BULL, RUBY ISABEL (nee HATCH) Passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Predeceased by loving husband J. Lloyd Bull (2006). Cherished mother of Sandra Small (Parker). Proud grandmother of Ian Small (Tiffany Rego) and Kevin Small (Amanda Small), and great-grandmother of Kivah Small and Malakai Small. Ruby will also be dearly missed by extended family and friends. As per Ruby's wishes private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Ruby to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019