Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUBY ISABELL TAGGART. View Sign



TAGGART, RUBY ISABELL (nee PORTER) Early in the morning of February 17, 2019, Ruby Isabell Taggart lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mom fought long and hard, we take comfort in the thought that she is no longer in pain. Ruby was the beloved wife of the late Jim Taggart (deceased in 1994) and was the loving Mom of Joan (Tom), Dan (Judy), Phyllis, Margaret and David - deceased in 1995 (Laura). Mom was the proud and supportive "Grandma Taggart" of Téa, Alexis, Sarah, Shannon, Jason, Wesley (Rebekah), Jesse and Kaitlin. Ruby was the daughter of Alfred and Maggie (Roszell) Porter and was born on February 28, 1931 in Corbetton, Ontario. She was the third of the four "Porter" girls and will be dearly missed by her sisters Alice, Ethel and Edie and families. We want to thank the staff members of Shelburne Residence for their compassionate care of Mom for the past three years and especially during the last couple of months. In addition, we want to acknowledge the super care provided by Dr. Mark Guttman and Dr. Amy Catania. Friends and family will be received at the Jack Thompson Funeral Home, 318 Main St. E., Shelburne, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Spring interment will be at Shelburne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospital for Sick Children, Shelburne Residence Council, Ronald McDonald House, Parkinson Canada or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompson funeralhome.com Mom will be remembered as an incredible wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. We will miss Mom but will follow her example and "carry on." Funeral Home Jack & Thompson Funeral Home

318 Main Street, East

Shelburne , ON L9V 2Y9

(519) 925-2830 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close