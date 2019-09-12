RUBY JEAN ANDREWS

Service Information
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON
M9N 1X7
(416)-241-4618
Obituary

ANDREWS, RUBY JEAN With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Ruby Jean Andrews, on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the age of 92. Ruby is now reunited with her late husband, Thomas, and children Brian "Barney" (Sharron) and Wendy (Joe). Beloved mother to Vicki (Ron), Robert (Dale), Ken, Tim, Brett (Joanne) and Cory (Danielle). Dearly remembered by her many grandchildren, family and many friends. Visitation will take place at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or Yonge Street Mission would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019
