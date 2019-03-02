DOYLE, RUBY JOAN Left us peacefully on February 26, 2019, at Guelph General Hospital. She has been reunited with her husband Raymond. Loving mother of Derrick, Gary, Cindy, Norman, Sheri and grandmother to many. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. A memorial visitation will take place at the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel (289 Main St. N.) on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Service to follow. An online book of condolences is available at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019