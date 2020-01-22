Home

DeMarco Funeral Home (Keele Chapel) Inc.
3725 Keele Street
Toronto, ON M3J 1N4
416-636-7027
COLLYMORE, Ruby Louise (nee TODD) July 19, 1932 - January 18, 2020 Passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. Devoted daughter of Adrianna Elizabeth and William Hutton Todd (both deceased). Loving wife to Lawrence (deceased). Beloved mother to Allyson (Michael McDonald) and Lawrence (Claudette). Dear sister to Inez Fraser (Oliver). Predeceased by her siblings Thomas Kent Todd (Shirley), Gwen Todd and Pat O'Brien. Proud grandmother to Malik, Rashad and Khalid. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and extended family. A nurse, a social worker. An exceptional cook and dinner host. A lover of theatre and travel. A valued friend. Recognized and appreciated by many for her warmth, generosity and welcoming spirit. Visitation will be held at the DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele Street, Toronto: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-9:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Downsview United Church, 2822 Keele Street, Toronto, on Friday, January 31st at 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020
