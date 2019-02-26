ROWSELL, RUBY August 28, 1937 - February 22, 2019 Peacefully passed away at Humber River Hospital in her 82nd year. Survived by her beloved sons Ches and Wayne and their families. Dear sister of Eric Bailey of Cornerbrook, Newfoundland, sister Ella Major of St Catherines, Ontario and sister-in-law Emily Bailey of Cornerbrook, Newfoundland. She will be missed by many family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Toronto Humane Society, OSPCA, Canadian Wildlife, Pet Rescue or IFAW would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019