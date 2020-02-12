|
|
BREEDON, RUBY RUTH (nee HORNER) Died suddenly, on Sunday February 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood, at the age of 86. Ruth, of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Richmond Hill, beloved wife of the late Jim (1986), mother of David and his wife Kelly and Glenn and his wife Kim, cherished grandma of Bradley, Lyndsay, Paige and Ty. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lillian Dummond, Myrtle Denney and Wilf Horner. Ruth will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews and her many friends and neighbours, particularly in Hometown, where Ruth loved to golf. She also enjoyed her time spent bowling. Ruth was a proud and caring mother and grandmother who had an exuberant personality. She kept everyone laughing with her colourful sense of humour and many euphemisms. She was well loved by so many. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home – Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 11:30 a.m., for the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 o'clock. Reception to follow at the Clubhouse at Hometown. Private Interment Elgin Mills Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020