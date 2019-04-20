Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Scallon McMASTER. View Sign

McMASTER, Ruby Scallon Peacefully at Wynfield Long Term Care in Oshawa on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Ruby in her 99th year. Loving wife of the late Harry James McMaster. Beloved mother of the late David (Maureen) McMaster and Linda McMaster. Sister of Lena Wise and the late Jack and Stanley Ferguson. Dear grandmother of Jacqueline and Joanne and great-grandmother of Samantha. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH - ANDERSON - KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruby to the or St. Luke's Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at

